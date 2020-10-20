By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden virtually talked with Mister Rogers’ widow, Joanne, while in Latrobe last month.

According to pool reports, Biden and his wife Jill, along with former Pittsburgh Steeler Franco Harris, video chatted with Joanne Rogers in Fred Rogers’ hometown of Latrobe.

On Twitter on Tuesday, Biden said it a “great conversation.”

“Friendship, empathy, kindness, and compassion — I think we could all learn a thing or two from her and her husband’s example,” Biden said on his verified Twitter account.

A few weeks ago, I spoke to Mr. Rogers’ wife Joanne when I was in her neighborhood in Pittsburgh. It was a great conversation. Friendship, empathy, kindness, and compassion — I think we could all learn a thing or two from her and her husband’s example. pic.twitter.com/lRX9jt7FXS — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 20, 2020

In an interview earlier this month, Joanne described herself as a “very big Biden fan.” In the same interview, she criticized President Trump, saying he’s “just a horrible person.”

The Democratic presidential nominee took a 10-hour train tour last month, going from Ohio into Pennsylvania. He traveled from Pittsburgh to Greensburg by train, then got off and bused to Latrobe, where he picked up the train again, before going to Johnstown for a rally.