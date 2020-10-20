Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A newly-formed non-profit will help Pennsylvania parks and forests.
The Pennsylvania Parks Funds set up a fund for each county in the commonwealth.
The organization hopes to raise enough funds to give grants up to $25,000 to several parks in 2021.
Allegheny County has nearly 700 parks and the goal is to raise $1.5 million for this county alone.
Links to the different funds for counties in our area can be found below:
