The newly formed non-profit will raise money to award grants to parks.
Pennsylvania Parks Fund

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A newly-formed non-profit will help Pennsylvania parks and forests.

The Pennsylvania Parks Funds set up a fund for each county in the commonwealth.

The organization hopes to raise enough funds to give grants up to $25,000 to several parks in 2021.

Allegheny County has nearly 700 parks and the goal is to raise $1.5 million for this county alone.

Links to the different funds for counties in our area can be found below:

