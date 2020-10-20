PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More rain is expected today with the best chance for rain coming before noon.

Even as we move to the afternoon, I cannot rule out an isolated shower or two.

Rain totals are coming in slightly below what we were expecting with around 0.4” of rain so far.

Highs today should return to the mid-60s after we saw a high of 58 degrees on Monday.

Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Looking ahead, warmer weather arrives Wednesday, sticking around for both Thursday and Friday.

When forecasting these days, Wednesday is by far the hardest due to cold front being around.

Some data points to the front actually briefly moving through before lifting off to the north.

At this point, I am going to keep the forecast mainly the same.

I have added in a brief rain chance during the afternoon with cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

It’s easier to forecast Thursday and Friday with dry conditions and highs in the mid-70s.

There is some data pointing to us having a chance to hit the 80 degree mark on Friday, but without significant winds pumping in heat from the south, something not forecast, I don’t see any way we get close to 80 degrees with the airmass we are expecting to be in place.

Rain returns for the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday looking wet and cooler air rolling in.

Just a heads up, our first snowflakes of the season could fall in the Laurel Highlands next week.

I’d put the way too far out forecast chance for seeing some snow reports next week at around 15 percent right now.

