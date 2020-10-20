HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Devin Bush left the Steelers game with an ACL injury on Sunday.
Filed Under:Devin Bush, Mike Tomlin, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker Devin Bush will have surgery on Wednesday to repair the ACL injury that he recently suffered.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin announced the news during his weekly press briefing and confirmed that he will be out for the rest of the season.

Related stories:

Bush was injured in the Steelers 38-win over the Browns on Sunday.

 

The team will plan to use Robert Spillane mainly in place of Bush.

The Steelers are scheduled to square off with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Comments