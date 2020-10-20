Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker Devin Bush will have surgery on Wednesday to repair the ACL injury that he recently suffered.
Head Coach Mike Tomlin announced the news during his weekly press briefing and confirmed that he will be out for the rest of the season.
Bush was injured in the Steelers 38-win over the Browns on Sunday.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Devin Bush is scheduled to have ACL surgery on Wednesday. They will use Robert Spillane mainly to replace Bush.
— Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) October 20, 2020
The team will plan to use Robert Spillane mainly in place of Bush.
The Steelers are scheduled to square off with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
