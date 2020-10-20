For the latest story in our “Voice of the Voter” series, KDKA’s Lisa Washington heads to Fayette County to talk to voters about what issues they think matter most.

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Mark C’s is one of the most popular diners in Uniontown, Fayette County. Regulars stop by for coffee and the breakfast specials.

Inside, both Republicans and Democrats can be found, all socially distanced.

“Sticking with Trump,” Perryopolis resident Larry Kirchner said. “I think he’s done a good job with the economy, and I’d hate to see it go backwards.”

“I think the president we have now is prejudice,” Uniontown resident Darneise Sykes said. “Because of the way he acts, being around us, and he’s not for us.”

In 2016, President Donald Trump received 64% of the votes in Fayette County, compared to 33% for Hillary Clinton.

Jason Hardy, a registered Republican and father of two, says he believes in the policies of President Trump and worries about mail-in voting hurting his chances for reelection.

“I don’t know how they’re going to prove that it’s not going to be rigged or fixed,” Hardy said.

Among a group of five retired factory workers in the diner, three say they will vote for President Trump, two say they are going for his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I think we need change. I want to see a breath of fresh air and see what he’s going to do, and I think Kamala is a strong vice president running with him,” Uniontown resident Carol Schultz said.

“I honestly believe Donald Trump will bring more jobs back, and hopefully more jobs back into this county,” Uniontown resident Patty Cassidy-Honsoker added.

The economy is a big issue for the voters KDKA spoke to in Fayette County. Some are concerned the jobs already here may be lost or eliminated. There is also a concern for the survival of small businesses.

“I have three sons that work in the gas field, and if Biden gets in, they lose their jobs, they lose their homes and I don’t want that to happen to my sons or anybody for that matter,” Uniontown resident Mary DeWitt said.

One thing both Fayette County Republicans and Democrats both agree on – there are too much name-calling and bickering from both candidates.

But come Nov. 3, it’s the candidates who will hear what voters have said at the polls.

