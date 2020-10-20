Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials are investigating outside of a home in Jeannette after reports of two shootings.
Police are investigating outside the home on South 5th Street and have the area blocked off on Tuesday night. A scene on South 3rd Street is also being evaluated by police.
Representatives from the state police, attorney general’s office, Greensburg police, county police and Jeannette police are on scene. One individual is being questioned by the police.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.