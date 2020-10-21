By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 119 new Coronavirus cases Wednesday and 10 additional death.

Of the newly reported cases, 91 are confirmed from 2,076 PCR tests. Twenty-eight are probable cases with 24 from positive antigen tests.

New cases range in age from 2 months to 97 years with a median age of 40 years, according to the Health Department The dates of positive tests ranged from Oct. 12-20.

The 10 new deaths range from Oct. 7-14. Two people were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, six were in their 80s, and one was in their 90s. Eight of those new deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.

There have been 1,352 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 348 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 131 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 416.

There have been 14,396 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

Visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for information on cases, testing and outcomes.

— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 20, 2020

Health officials say 203,243 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

