By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The owner of Pittsburgh’s Crazy Mocha Coffee Co. chain has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Ed’s Beans Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, Oct. 19.
It operates both Crazy Mocha and Kiva Han Coffee Wholesale.
The filing cites the coronavirus pandemic for their move into bankruptcy. Like many other businesses, most of the Crazy Mocha locations were forced to close when the pandemic hit.
The Pittsburgh Business Times reports that they reached out to Ed’s Beans Inc., but they could not be reached for comment.
