McKeesport Area School District reported five positive cases within the district.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Families in the McKeesport Area School District have been alerted to five positive coronavirus cases within the district.

The positive cases were in three teachers and two students across Twin Rivers Elementary and the high school, according to the district.

Since learning of the positive cases, McKeesport Area School District has been in touch with the Allegheny County Health Department and believes that the cases have been fully contained.

The district also alerted families that a staff member of Founders Hall had also tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member has been directed to isolate at home for two weeks.

