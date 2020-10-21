PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a foggy start to the day with patchy fog spread across the region.

This isn’t the most favorable environment for fog this morning with overcast skies, so the fog won’t be very thick.

The reason fog is in the area is due to warm air advection, which is just a fancy way of saying the movement of warmer air from one place to another. As the air moves into a space that was previously cooler and moisture-rich with the wet soil, condensation occurs.

There are fog advisories for places east of the Laurel Highlands this morning.

Once the fog lifts off, there will still be overcast skies this afternoon.

Also, there is a chance for a brief shower or two as a cool front slides through. The cooler air won’t be in place for long as the front then lifts as a warm front, bringing with it high temperatures in the mid-70s.

Today’s high will be in the mid-70s as well as ahead of the front and even with the overcast skies. There is also a possibility we could hit 80 degrees on Friday.

After today, the next rain chance comes Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Once the rain starts, expect the rest of the weekend will be soggy.