By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn State’s Pat Chambers has resigned as men’s basketball coach.
In a release, Penn State says Chambers resigned on Wednesday “following an internal investigation of new allegations of inappropriate conduct by Chambers.”
“The new allegations surfaced shortly after The Undefeated’s article and a review was conducted jointly by Penn State’s Affirmative Action and Athletics Integrity offices,” Penn State said in a release.
Jim Ferry will be the interim head coach for the 2020-21 season, the university announced.
Chambers spent the last nine season with Penn State, including winning 21 games a season ago. The Nittany Lions won the NIT Championship during the 2017-18 season.
In 2018, Chambers and PSU agreed to a four-year contract extension. He is signed through the 2021-22 season.
