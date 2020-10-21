By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh International Airport now has a new state-of-the-art 3D scanner.

The advanced technology is being used at the TSA checkpoint and is able to detect explosive devices.

It also allows officers to get a better view of what is in a passenger’s bag without having to actually open it.

TSA’s Federal Security Director At Pittsburgh International Airport Karen Keys-Turner said, “The new unit is an enhancement in our security capability. The CT scanner uses 3-D imagery, and it is so good that our TSA officers can manipulate the image on screen to get a better view of a bag’s contents and often clear items without having to open a carry-on bag. Not only does this state-of-the art technology represent an improved security threat detection capability at the checkpoint, but it also reduces the need for pulling aside a bag to be opened, thus reducing a touchpoint during the pandemic.”

Officials say not only does it improve security, but it reduces the need of touching travelers’ items during the pandemic.

Passengers using this machine at Pittsburgh will be permitted to leave laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags.

