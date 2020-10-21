By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools is in need of substitute teachers.
The request comes as the district gets ready to return to in-person classes on Nov. 9.
The district will have substitute teachers in each school to help in classrooms, and as a result more are needed.
Right now, there are 425 active subs in the district, with 236 trained and ready to work.
District officials say they prioritize hiring substitutes with a Pennsylvania certification; however, the district also hires substitutes without a certification. Applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree or 60 college credits and participation in the Teacher Prep Program.
You can learn more about pay and where teachers are needed by visit this link: https://www.pghschools.org/subs
