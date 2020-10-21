Hey, 412 Fanatics…Check out what’s in store on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade, THIS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24!

We’ve got a “Do It Yinz’self” expert, former Steeler John Malecki, who will show fans how to make a bar and coffee table that cost next to no money.

Plus, a bet’s a bet! See a Browns fan who lives in England get doused in champagne!

Also, this is cool…see how you can get your hands on a newly designed Roberto Clemente watch – only 3000 have been made!

And, this is big – our special guest Whiz Khalifa joins us! He’s got some big news to share with the 412 Fanatics!

Plus, we’ll have another insane fan cave, crazy ambulance makeover, and the always hilarious Ray Z!

Tune in to October 24 at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. You can also watch an encore episode later that evening at a special time – 11:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

