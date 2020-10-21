GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert said he will assign 15-20 deputies, whose duties normally including serving warrants, to patrol areas near the 307 polling locations in Westmoreland County.

According to a report in the Trib, Sheriff Albert said it’s better to be prepared than not prepared.

He also said that he had been hearing that poll workers were concerned with potential trouble at the polls. The sheriff said the deptuties would be available to assist, and that he would like any problems at the polls, or arrests, to be handled locally.

The deputies will remain in their marked cars unless elections officials or local police call them for assistance.

Some Westmoreland County leaders are looking into whether or not these plans are legal.

Constables will serve as the on-site security at the polls, which is allowed by Pennsylvnaia law.

According to the Pennsylvnaia Department of State guidelines, no on-duty police or military members are allowed within 100 feet of an entrance to a polling site unless election officials or three or more voters request them.

Within the past week, President Donald Trump has called for his supporters to be part of the “Army of Trump” and serve as poll watchers to fight for President Trump.

Some experts say the idea of peopel traveling across the state to challenge voter eligibility could be considered voter suppression.