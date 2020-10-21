Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a spooky and unusual sight on Tuesday night in North Park.
A bunch of witches “covening” on paddleboards at the lake!
“Witches Paddle” began last year and it was just some fun between friends.
Nancy Barnes works at LL Bean in their outdoor discovery program and she said she first saw this in Seattle and decided to bring it to Pittsburgh.
There was so much success last year, they wanted to do an even bigger event this year but coronavirus precations prevented that.
Barnes says next year they want to turn the event into a fundraiser.
