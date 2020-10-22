By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 133 new Coronavirus cases Thursday and one additional death.

Of the newly reported cases, 109 are confirmed from 2,071 PCR tests. Twenty-four are probable cases with 16 from positive antigen tests.

New cases range in age from 3 years to 96 years with a median age of 40, according to the Health Department The dates of positive tests ranged from Oct. 13-21.

The new death was dated October 19 and the person was in their 70s and associated with a long-term care facility.

There have been 1,373 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 359 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 135 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 417.

There have been 14,529 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

Visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for information on cases, testing and outcomes.

— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 20, 2020

Health officials say 205,185 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

