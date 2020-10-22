Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — First responders rescued a dog trapped in Carnegie Lake at Highland Park.
On Thursday, Pittsburgh Public Safety says police, fire, EMS divers, emergency management personnel and park rangers responded to the park around 1:15 p.m. for a report of a trapped dog. Officials say the dog fell into the lake and became wedged.
A park ranger attempted to rescue the Yorkshire terrier, but divers were called to rescue the dog from under a slab. The dog was safely returned to its owner.
First Responders rescued a small terrier trapped in Lake Carnegie, Highland Park. https://t.co/w2TQ8z8oGe pic.twitter.com/8LGzzeiKcA
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 22, 2020
