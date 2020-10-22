By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NASHVILLE (KDKA) – It was a big night for Pittsburgh natives at the 2020 CMT Country Music Awards with two Pittsburgh natives making their marks, bringing home the hardware!

Munhall’s Gabby Barrett won the “Breakthrough Video of the Year Award” for her song “I Hope.”

Her win was especially significant because of all people to return to the CMT Country Music Awards to present the award to her – it was none other than Taylor Swift.

Gabby wasn’t the only ‘Burgher to bring some awards home.

Once again, Dan + Shay won for “Duo Video of the Year.”

Dan Smyers is a Carnegie Mellon University graduate and native of Wexford.

Both the duo and Barrett took to social media overnight, expressing gratitude and excitement.

our first award for “i should probably go to bed” 😭 AND it’s extra special because it was FAN VOTED. y’all truly mean the world to us. thank you for continuing to show us so much love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yxguk4lAsv — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) October 22, 2020

Carrie Underwood took home the top honor, winning “Video of the Year” for her song “Drinking Alone.”