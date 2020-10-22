Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A 36-year-old man is facing numerous charges for allegedly inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl.
Police say that 36-year-old Adam Stem, of Apollo, Pa. was charged on Thursday.
According to Kiskiminetas Township Police, Stem is accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year old girl over the course of a year.
The charges that Stem is facing include:
- Indecent assault
- Indecent exposure
- Endangering the welfare of a child
- Recklessly endangering another person
- Corruption of a minor.
Stem was arraigned on these charges and released on $25,000 unsecured bond.
