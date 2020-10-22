HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police say that Adam Stem was inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl over the course of a year.
Filed Under:Adam Stem, Indecent Assault, Kiskiminetas Township Police, Local News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A 36-year-old man is facing numerous charges for allegedly inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl.

Police say that 36-year-old Adam Stem, of Apollo, Pa. was charged on Thursday.

(Courtesy: Kiskiminetas Township Police)

According to Kiskiminetas Township Police, Stem is accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year old girl over the course of a year.

The charges that Stem is facing include:

  • Indecent assault
  • Indecent exposure
  • Endangering the welfare of a child
  • Recklessly endangering another person
  • Corruption of a minor.

Stem was arraigned on these charges and released on $25,000 unsecured bond.

Comments