By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (KDKA) – It’s the time of year again – election season and people on both sides claiming that if the other wins, they’ll leave the country.
For one Ohio sheriff, Sheriff Richard Jones, of Butler County, Ohio, says he’ll offer them a one-way plane ticket out of the country.
“Sheriff Jones would like to extend an invitation to put money towards a one-way ticket for any celebrity that would like to leave the country this time around if President Trump is re-elected,” he said in a Facebook post.
Sheriff Jones may need to buy some plane tickets, as according to FiveThirtyEight, President Donald Trump leads former Vice President Joe Biden in polling in Ohio by two points.
