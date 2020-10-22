PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh restaurant owners are asking “Is that it?”

They’re disappointed by the Governor’s announcement today, saying the suggestion to waive liquor licensing fees is nice, but it’s simply not enough.

Inside Bigham Tavern on Thursday evening during happy hour, usually people are wrapped around the bar, but at the time, the owner was serving about ten customers.

Tables were spaced out to be six feet apart, and for that reason, the owner told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that he can’t even reach the 50% allowed capacity.

He wants to know what more can be done.

Perched atop Mt. Washington, inside Pittsburgh’s famous LeMont, Governor Tom Wolf announced his latest plan to help struggling bars and restaurants.

“I am working right now with the Liquor Control board of Pa. to waive licensing fees for restaurants, clubs, bars, and hotels for the entire coming year,” said Governor Wolf.

This is a move Governor Wolf says will save bars and restaurants $20 million, if the board agrees.

“I expect that the Pa. Liquor Control Board will consider this action at their next board meeting. I fully expect they’re going to do this,” Governor Wolf said.

The announcement shocked John Longstreet, the President of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.

“Really, all they did was say we care about restaurants and we’re going to waive your $1,500 license fee for the next year. That’s not obviously anywhere near what restaurants need to survive,” Longstreet said.

Governor Wolf acknowledged they need more — calling for a chunk of the remaining $1 billion in CARES Act funding to land in restaurant owner’s pockets.

“It’s all the more reason that we need to act quickly to dispense the money that I called for the General Assembly to dispense back in august.”

If that doesn’t happen, Longstreet said that waiving a $1,500 licensing fee won’t cut it.

“Unfortunately, $1,500 dollar a year for a restaurant that could get reopened at safe standards like they were prior to July 15 could make up $1,500 dollars in two days,” Longstreet said.

The restaurant owner at Bigham Tavern in Mt. Washington agreed with Longstreet, saying he wants to know what happens when it’s too cold for people to fill an outdoor space.

He said he can’t put them inside, and said there’s no room for them — if he wants to follow all the rules.