Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
OAKMONT (KDKA) – The Riverview School District is soon planning to move to a hybrid learning model.
In two weeks, starting on November 5, the switch will take place.
Students in the district have been learning online since the beginning of this school year.
Classes will be split between in-person learning and online classes.
This model will be in place from November 5-January 26.
Parents that are not comfortable sending their children back to the classroom will have the option to continue with full-time, remote instruction.
You must log in to post a comment.