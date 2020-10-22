Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday afternoon.
As with nearly all of his fellow Senate Republicans, Senator Toomey supports her nomination.
He said Barrett has shown that she applies the law as written and does not decide cases base on a preferred policy of outcome.
“Very intelligent, extremely well-informed, very knowledgeable, but humble and very, very pleasant,” Senator Toomey said. “A woman who brings just an extraordinary range of talents and experience to the bench.”
According to a new Politico poll, a slight majority of voters at 51% believe the Senate should confirm Barrett.
