For the latest story in our “Voice of the Voter” series, KDKA’s Chris Hoffman heads to Armstrong County to talk to voters about what issues they think matter most.

ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KDKA) — As we approach Election Day, we are traveling through communities in our area to get the voice of the voters. Here is what we heard in Armstrong County.

“I worry about our county,” Rose Freeman said.

Armstrong County may be smaller, but it has some of the same big issues mentioned across the country.

“Protect yourself and protect your family,” Muried Pepling told KDKA.

“We’re small and we need employment,” Freeman said.

“Taking care of the virus and get the economy back, Rick Swartz said.

We took this ballot of issues from the Pew Research Center, who listed them as top issues in this election.

It contained familiar issues like the economy, healthcare, and abortion, but also timely hot button issues like the pandemic, social justice and Supreme Court nominees.

“With the Coronavirus, we’ve done an excellent job but what they’re doing is trying to make it a political thing,” Robert McGowan said.

“I don’t think it was right for the President of the United States to push through the Supreme Court pick,” Swartz said.

In our ‘man on the street poll’, we found almost everyone say the economy is an influential issue, two-thirds say healthcare, the pandemic and immigration to be an important factor.

“I think that needs to be attended to immediately. I’ve backed President trump with his wall,” Patrica Delacour said.

“A lot of people move out of here because there are no jobs to be had,” Cathy Buchanan said outside her home.

An issue not on our list just about everyone brought up was honesty.

“You’re the most powerful man in the free world, you should be honest,” Swartz said.

People told KDKA having our elected leaders work through differences is another important issue.

“First get some peace in this world and get things back settled down. Get some kindness in the people that they work together,” Freeman said.

“They’re so self centered. They want what they want. They won’t listen,” Delacour said.

It was President Abraham Lincoln who said a house divided itself cannot stand.

Well, we found a divided house and it was still standing.

“This year its a no brainer, our country is at stake,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan voted for President Trump in 2016 but she will not vote for him again.

She has put up the Vice President Biden banners.

What forced her to change her mind was being in a hospital earlier this year and seeing what the pandemic was causing.

Her ex-husband is a staunch support of the president, and put up his signage.

Both are outspoken on their views, but fortunately they have a big house.

“Leave or go in another room,” Buchanan said with a laugh.

The county of about 44,000 registered voters has voted in favor of the Republican candidate in every presidential election this century.

The closest margin was in 2000 when President George W. Bush defeated Al Gore by 16 points.

In 2016, President Trump had more than a 50-point margin on Hillary Clinton.

“Someone that stands up to other countries and just doesn’t take anymore of the stuff,” McGowan said.

“Trump is not coming up to bat for us,” Buchanan said.

In driving around the area, we saw more signs in support of the incumbent but saw signage for the former Vice President and for third party candidates as well.

In this battleground state, we will soon see how Armstrong County impacts a state where every voted matters.

The President beat Hillary Clinton by less than 1 percent in PA in 2016.