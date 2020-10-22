PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Foggy conditions are again in place this morning with light winds and then clearing skies.

The fog might not have been as thick this morning, but when it came to visibilities, it was lower.

That fog could last until around 10:00 a.m.

Once the fog burns off, sunny skies will be in place for the rest of the day. A warm air mass is in place along with steady winds coming in out of the southwest, causing warmer temperatures than Wednesday.

Today’s high is forecasted at 77 degrees.

As the weekend approaches, Friday will be just as nice with temperatures near the 80s.

However, it will be partly cloudy with a small chance of rain arriving just before the midnight hour.

Rain will slide through the area on Saturday morning with most, if not all, of the rain ending before sunrise.

Cooler air will be in place for the rest of the weekend with Saturday highs in the upper 50s and then Sunday highs in the mid-50s.

More rain is expected on Monday, continuing with rain showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

