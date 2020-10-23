PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – The countdown is on with 11 days left until Election Day and 1.5 million ballots have already been cast in Pennsylvania.

Plus, a huge decision Friday from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that ballots can’t be rejected based on signature comparisons.

“My dad has never missed an election and there was no way I was going to have him miss this one. He had the most beautiful handwriting in the world, and it doesn’t look like it anymore. He has a hard time holding a writing utensil and writing and I know he’s not the only one in that position,” said Jodi Gill.

Gill’s father suffered a stroke and she was worried his vote may not count in 2020 because of the signature comparisons. She was relieved by the decision Friday afternoon.

“His votes going to matter and it’s going to count, and no one is going to take that away from him,” Gill said.

While the Gill family has already mailed in their ballots, Allegheny County election leaders are gearing up for another busy weekend.

“Having these satellite locations for the three weekends in October, allowing people to vote by mail with the postage paid has opened the elector rates ability for people to vote,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

It’s the last weekend for the satellite drop-off centers across the county. If you haven’t yet, you can apply for a mail-in ballot, have it printed and vote all in a matter of minutes. You also can drop off your already filled out ballot, something the secretary of state is encouraging.

“If you’ve already applied, once you get your ballot, do not wait in casting that ballot. I’m urging every Pennsylvanian who plans to vote by mail to complete and return your ballot this weekend, so they can feel confident that their ballot will be counted in time,” said Pa. Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.

In Allegheny County, 242,000 people have already voted.

In Allegheny County, 242,000 people have already voted.