By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say a child who wandered away from his home in Armstrong County this afternoon has been found safe.

According to Kiski Township Police Chief Thomas Dessell, the 4-year-old boy roamed into a wooded area near School Road.

The search started around 1:30 p.m. with emergency responders from surrounding areas and bloodhounds joining the efforts.

The boy was found safe and sound around 3:30 p.m.

