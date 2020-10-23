Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say a child who wandered away from his home in Armstrong County this afternoon has been found safe.
According to Kiski Township Police Chief Thomas Dessell, the 4-year-old boy roamed into a wooded area near School Road.
The search started around 1:30 p.m. with emergency responders from surrounding areas and bloodhounds joining the efforts.
The boy was found safe and sound around 3:30 p.m.
