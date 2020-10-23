By: KDKA-TV News Staff
OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — With less than two weeks until Election Day, Eric Trump made a surprise visit to Oakmont Bakery on Thursday.
According to the Tribune-Review, Eric Trump showed up at the bakery on Thursday, giving out cookies with the face of his father, President Donald Trump on them.
Mr. Trump arrived at the bakery around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday before a campaign event that was scheduled for 1:00 p.m. in Ambridge.
Marc Serrao, the owner of Oakmont Bakery, told KDKA that Pres. Trump was wearing a mask when he arrived, took it off when speaking with people, and was there for less than 10 minutes.
“Eric entered the bakery with a mask on and then took off his mask to address his supporters. The secret service did not allow us to get near Mr. Trump to address him,” the bakery said in a Facebook post.
The bakery was the talking point of much discussion lately, as a presidential cookie poll was making waves on social media.
At Oakmont Bakery, it’s a tradition for the family-owned business to bake cookies with the candidates’ faces in a presidential election year.
Whichever candidate “sells” the most cookies “wins” the race.
