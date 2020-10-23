HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
Families can get their children vaccinated at no cost on Friday thanks to a collaboration between charitable organizations.By Lisa Washington
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The organization is called “Communities In Schools – Pittsburgh Allegheny County” or CISPAC.

CISPAC has teamed up with UPMC, Ronald McDonald House Charities, and East Allegheny school leaders to offer free vaccinations on Friday.

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be in East Allegheny offering vaccinations for children ages 2 months through high school age.

CISPAC says that the pandemic has forced people to recognize that schools serve as more than just education for students and their families.

In addition to vaccinations, information about other community resources will be available.

Friday’s event will be from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at East Allegheny Junior-Senior High School.

Each child must have a parent or legal guardian with them.

They are asking parents to be patient, in case of long lines.

Social distancing and other coronavirus precautions will be in place.

