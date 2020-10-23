Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Sparky

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This beautiful girl is Sparky! She came to Animal Friends after her owner could no longer care for her. Sparky is a curious, young rabbit with lots of energy who loves to run around when she has some space. She’s a social bunny, but would prefer to share her space with other pets on her own terms. This fun-loving rabbit is ready to hop into her very own family!

To find out more about how to adopt any of the rabbits at Animal Friends, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Zoey & Begherri

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Zoey is a German Shepherd/Bernese Mountain Dog mix. She was brought to a local veterinarian’s office in February after suffering from her right rear leg being broken. She was surrendered by her owners, who couldn’t afford the surgery. She recovered great in her foster home after surgery and will be ready for adoption after she is spayed. She turned 1-year-old in March. A home with a fenced-in yard is required. She gets along well with other dogs. She would do best in a home with older children, because of her strength. She is very smart, housebroken, and knows basic commands. She is very sweet and loving. Zoey weighs 95 pounds.

To find out more about how to adopt Zoey, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Begherri is a striking Bengal mix. (His photos do not do him justice!)

He loves people. Begherri lived with older kids, a cat and a dog. He takes time to warm up to a new cat or dog. His family moved and could not keep animals.

Begherri is housetrained, neutered, and has all his shots.

To find out more about how to adopt Begherri, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

