WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Vice President Mike Pence returned to western Pennsylvania 11 days before Election Day.

The vice president spoke for 45 minutes to roughly 150 people Friday at an event at the Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin.

The vice president took the stage around 4:30 p.m. after being introduced by Congressman Mike Kelly.

During the rally, Pence said President Donald Trump won Thursday’s debate “hands down,” and Pence made a push for congressional candidate Sean Parnell.

Vice President Pence also said Pennsylvania is a must-win state to get to the White House. Pence then took victory laps for claims that the administration rebuilt the military, grew the economy and increased job growth.

Vice President Pence also guaranteed a Senate confirmation for Amy Coney Barrett and said the election will determine the future of the nation.

“It’s whether we are going to chart a course to the future grounded in freedom and patriotism … or whether we are going to let Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the radical left take us down the road to socialism and American decline,” Pence said.

Earlier in the day in his home state of Indiana, the vice president voted. Pence and his wife, Karen, took their ballots to a drop box at the Indianapolis City-County Building. The vice president then made a stop in northwest Ohio for a campaign rally.

Friday’s visit to West Mifflin followed stops in Beaver and Westmoreland counties in the past several weeks.

The coronavirus safety measures for the event included temperature checks, the requiring of masks and access to hand sanitizer.