By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The North Hills School District says one of their middle school teachers has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the district, the teacher was last in the building on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The condition of the teacher has not been released.

The district says they are working with the Allegheny County Health Department on contact tracing.

The Health Department will issue notices to anyone who needs to quarantine; however, the district is saying right now that based on guidance, that will not be necessary for any students or staff.

This is the school district’s eighth COVID-19 case, three of which are still active.

