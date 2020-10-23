Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help finding wanted suspect Anthony Burns-Terney.
A warrant is out for Burns-Terney’s arrest.
SVU detectives are currently seeking your assistance in locating a Warrant suspect. Anthony Burns-Terney is 26 yrs old, 6’1” and around 195 pounds. If you have any information, please call (412) 323-7141. https://t.co/e6phbl4XZD pic.twitter.com/IzVF9d7DP8
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) October 23, 2020
He is 26-years-old, is 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs about 195 pounds.
Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is can call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141.
