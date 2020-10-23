HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help finding wanted suspect Anthony Burns-Terney.

A warrant is out for Burns-Terney’s arrest.

He is 26-years-old, is 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs about 195 pounds.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is can call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141.

