The woman is now facing federal civil penalties.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police questioned a Pittsburgh woman Friday morning after TSA agents caught her with a loaded .380 caliber handgun at the security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration says one of their officers spotted the gun on a checkpoint x-ray machine monitor.

The gun was loaded with six bullets.

(Photo Credit: TSA)

Allegheny County Police questioned the woman. She is now facing federal civil penalties.

Eighteen guns have been found at the Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint this year, TSA reports.

