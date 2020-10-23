Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police questioned a Pittsburgh woman Friday morning after TSA agents caught her with a loaded .380 caliber handgun at the security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport.
The Transportation Security Administration says one of their officers spotted the gun on a checkpoint x-ray machine monitor.
The gun was loaded with six bullets.
Allegheny County Police questioned the woman. She is now facing federal civil penalties.
Eighteen guns have been found at the Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint this year, TSA reports.
