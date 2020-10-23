By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh says 23 eighth-grade students and nearly 50 people involved with the football program at St. Louise de Marillac Catholic School will quarantine for 14 days.

The diocese said Thursday that two people tested positive for coronavirus but are not experiencing any symptoms. The football program has been temporarily suspended, and the quarantine will last 14 days.

The students in the eighth-grade homeroom will learn remotely. Officials say no building closure is warranted.

“We have been very cautious every day with all of our COVID-19 precautionary measures. Temperature checks, mask-wearing, social distancing in the classroom, cafeteria and playground have all been put into place. We are making this difficult decision out of an abundance of caution, and with the health and safety of our students and faculty as our top priority during these difficult times,” said principal Kenneth Klase in a release.