Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — There are reports that a Beaver County high school football stadium has been evacuated due to police activity nearby.
On Friday, our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports fans were evacuated from the Rochester vs. Shenango game as police look for a man who is supposedly armed and dangerous. Police say the man with the gun was not on school property, and no shots were fired in the vicinity, according to the PG.
The Post-Gazette reports players were sent to the locker rooms.
We’ve been evacuated from the Rochester vs. Shenango game due to a report of an active shooter in the area.
— Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) October 23, 2020
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.