By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers released punter Dustin Colquitt among multiple other roster moves on Friday morning.
Colquitt was signed at the start of the year after 15 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Steelers also officially placed linebacker Devin Bush on the injured list after his season-ending knee injury against Cleveland.
Activated from the practice squad is defensive end Henry Mondeaux.
In his place, the Steelers signed linebacker Ray Wilborn to the practice squad, an undrafted rookie free agent from the Atlanta Falcons.
The Steelers will take on the Titans on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. in Tennesse.
