WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The 23 days of October in Westmoreland County showed some positive numbers and others where there remains much concern.

As the coronavirus pandemic roared back to life this month, the numbers rocketed up. But there’s some good news when it comes to testing. According to the state Department of Health, the daily rate of positive tests is down about 8.75 percent.

That is unlike the last week or so, which saw new cases climb over the century mark.

There were 64 new cases on Friday, with the total cases for the year approaching 4,000. Some good and bad, putting the county in what the state considers to be in the “substantial” category when it comes to the spread of coronavirus.

Paige Leonard of Mt. Pleasant told KDKA that she’s watched the numbers climb with genuine worry for her loved ones.

“It’s alarming because I do have grandparents. And I feel like I’m healthy, but I’m spreading it to other people,” Leonard said.

Also keeping an eye on coronavirus cases are the superintendents of Westmoreland County. Several districts are waiting to see if the coronavirus numbers continue to climb, which could result in schools in the county switching to remote learning if the individual districts choose.

Barbara Piasecky, whose son is in the Hempfield Area School District, isn’t so sure about closing the classrooms, telling KDKA, “It is concerning, it is, but I don’t think a total shutdown is the answer.”

As for hospitalizations, the number has increased from single digits at the beginning of the month to 43, with six of the patients on ventilators. The death rate is also up substantially for the year with 80 county residents losing their lives to the virus.

Finally, according to the state, hospital capacity in the county remains high.