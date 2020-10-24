By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 131 new Coronavirus cases Saturday and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 94 are confirmed from 1,151 PCR tests.
New cases range in age from 10 to 97 years with a median age of 33, according to the Health Department.
The dates of positive tests ranged from October 18 to October 23.
There have been 1,388 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 364 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 136 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.
The county-wide death toll has reached 421.
There have been 14,818 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.