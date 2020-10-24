By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As students learn from home in either completely remote classes or hybrid models keeping them at home for days at a time, the demand for desks and chairs has skyrocketed.

Experts believe that students having their own space to focus and study is crucial, but not every family has that luxury.

This led the Baldwin-Whitehall School District to create the “Desk Loan Program.”

On Friday, they sent desks and chairs home with 250 families so they would be able to create their student’s own learning space right at home.

The name explains it all – this is a loan since most classrooms are sitting empty or close to empty, thus, giving the desks and chairs a use.

Baldwin-Whitehall will contact parents at a later date when they’ll have to return the desks and chairs.