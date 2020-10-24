PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Early voting continues across Pennsylvania. This is the last weekend for the additional election sites across Allegheny County.

At the CCAC Allegheny Campus, on the North Side voters cruised through the process.

“Couldn’t be easier. Much easier than in person,” Vince Calfo said after casting his ballot.

For the third weekend in a row, Allegheny County has additional sites to drop off or apply for mail-in ballots.

“It might be a pretty crowded day. I thought it might be a good opportunity to get it in and out of the way,” Gregory Brownfield said while waiting to apply for a mail-in ballot.

Calvin Jackson had to do his ballot for a second time because he was one of the almost 29,000 people who got an incorrect ballot.

“I received the email confirming my vote was tallied, and I received this a couple of days later,” Calvin Jackson said.

For Jackson, doing his ballot again wasn’t stopping him from having his voice heard.

“In my opinion, abruptly said if you don’t vote, don’t talk. You don’t have a valid voice,” Jackson said.

Meanwhile, at North Park, people were waiting more than an hour in the rain to apply for mail-in ballots.

“We’re determined to have our vote count so if we have to suffer a little bit it’s ok,” Kim Nolan said while waiting to apply for a mail-in ballot.

According to county leaders, each of the past weekends averaged about 13,000 people. More are expected on this final weekend.

“I think Pennsylvania should do more early voting because it encourages more people to vote,” Pam Calfo said.

Sunday is the last day for the sites, and they will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.