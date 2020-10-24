By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Five Pittsburgh Police officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant on Thursday.
Officers Jeffrey Upson, William Friberger, Robert Monticelli, Kyle Nelson and Peter Bechtold, now assigned sergeants, were all present for a promotions ceremony held at the City County Building.
“To you five…I couldn’t be prouder. This is the most favorite part of my job. I couldn’t ask for better people to accept leadership responsibility than you,” said Police Chief Scott Schubert.
Mayor Bill Peduto, who administered their Oath of Office, said their new rank is considered one of the most important positions within the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police as they help guide a younger and more diverse force.
The five new sergeants will be assigned to three of the six police zones.
