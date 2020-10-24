HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
The judge ruled that Sean Parnell and Luke Negron did not provide sufficient evidence to prove that the offices were not secure enough.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A federal judge denied a request from two Republican candidates for Congress who wanted poll watchers at Allegheny County’s satellite election offices.

Our news partners at The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan found that Sean Parnell and Luke Negron failed to show evidence that the offices were not secure.

