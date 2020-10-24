Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A federal judge denied a request from two Republican candidates for Congress who wanted poll watchers at Allegheny County’s satellite election offices.
Our news partners at The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan found that Sean Parnell and Luke Negron failed to show evidence that the offices were not secure.
