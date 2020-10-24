By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,043 new cases of Coronavirus and 29 additional deaths.

On Friday, the state reported its highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases during the pandemic at 2,219 new cases.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 192,622 since Friday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Oct. 17-23, is 232,253 with 11,679 positive cases, the Health Department says. There were 38,088 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,654.

There are 2,215,057 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 25,252 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,489 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 30,741 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,702 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 11,971 of the state’s total cases are in healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

