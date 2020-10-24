BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A family in Bethel Park is upping its Halloween game.

Amy Reuschling is known as the “Pumpkin Queen.” Each year, she hand carves hundreds of pumpkins for her front yard, with some help of course. The tradition is an annual fundraiser to help fund research and a cure for Multiple Sclerosis, also known as MS.

Resuschling said she was diagnosed back in the year 2000, and this is her way of giving back.

“We call ourselves the Pumpkin Posse, that’s our group, but we say we carve for a cure…[for] MS,” Reuschling said. “We started collecting money five years ago, and, to this date, we’ve collected over $15,000.”

The pumpkins will be lit up on full display along East View Road the weekend of Halloween, so you can stop by and see them Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.