Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers announced on Saturday afternoon that they have signed punter Jordan Berry.
Berry was the Steelers punter between 2015-2019 and was released after the team signed Dustin Colquitt.
On Friday, the Steelers released Colquitt.
The Steelers also elevated running back Trey Edmunds and linebacker Jayrone Elliott from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Tennessee.
Both players will revert back to the practice squad following the game.
You must log in to post a comment.