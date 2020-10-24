Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were taken to area hospitals after they were shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Police officers and paramedics responded to a Shotspotter alert and 911 calls for two people who had been shot in the South Side at the intersection of East Carson Street and S. 17th Street just before midnight.
Officers and paramedics found two men, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
The men were transported to area hospitals in stable and serious conditions.
Police say that the suspect fled in an unknown direction.
Police are continuing to investigate.
