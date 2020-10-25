By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A rivalry seems to have been created between a KDKA-TV anchor and a radio host from 93.7 The Fan.

On Thursday night, while signing off of the 10:00 News on the Pittsburgh CW, KDKA-TV anchor Ken Rice mispronounced the name of 93.7 The Fan radio host Andrew Fillipponi when sending viewers to the next show to air, the Nightly Sports Call.

This mispronunciation sent KDKA-TV’s Rich Walsh into a laughing frenzy as The Nightly Sports Call started.

Fillipponi then said “What time’s PTL start? When does David Highfield get on the air? That guy went to a real school of fine journalism.”

Highfield is a graduate of Syracuse University, which Fillipponi is a well-documented alumnus and fan of.

On a previous night, KDKA-TV anchor Ken Rice teased Fillipponi by referring to him as ‘the other guy,’ prompted Filipponi to list other notable people with the last name Rice that he prefers, including Jerry Rice, Glen Rice, and Uncle Ben’s Rice.

We will have to stay tuned to see if the back-and-forth between the two continues.