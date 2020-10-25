By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were taken to an area hospital after a vehicle they were in crashed into a Pittsburgh fire station.

Paramedics, firefighters, and police responded to the scene of the crash in the 900 block of Steuben Street in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood around midnight on Saturday night.

The crash happened at the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Station 30.

Firefighters from the station walked outside and discovered a car had crashed into the front of the building.

Paramedics helped pull the driver and a passenger from the car. Both victims were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

No damage was done to any of the fire engines and no firefighters were injured in the crash.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.